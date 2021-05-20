US ends use of 2 immigration jails accused of mistreatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will stop using immigration detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that are the subject of abuse allegations. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday announced that federal authorities will no longer use the jail facilities in Bristol County, Massachusetts and the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia. The Massachusetts facility has been accused of overcrowding and overall inhumane conditions. Detainees at the facility in Georgia reported being subjected to medical procedures against their will. Both were run under contract for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those allegations are the subject of ongoing investigations.