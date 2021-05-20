MADISON, Wis (WXOW) - It's National Clinical Trials day and UW Health is celebrating its researchers, nurses, physicians and lab experts who make clinical trials available and impactful for patients.

Virtual consultations using telehealth are vital to expanding access to clinical trials for patients.

One patient, Rodney Pevytoe, age 64, of Eagle River, Wisconsin was diagnosed with a rare Stage 4 Appendiceal cancer four years ago. He has undergone several surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, but the cancer was persistent.

He sought out clinical trials to to hopefully cure or slow the disease but then the Pandemic happened. Rodney was in the middle of working with a clinical trial in Australia and that progress came to screeching halt.

Then Rodney heard about a clinical trial here in Wisconsin and he consulted with UW Health's Carbone Cancer Center.

But the pandemic raised many barriers to accessing health facilities but UW Health had the solution.

Rodney had several tele-visits with his oncologist and clinical trial investigator before he made the four hour trip to Madison for in-person care.

Dr. Nataliya Uboha said, "There are a number of my patients who actually prefer virtual visits because they could get their wife or husband on the video at the same time…we have their children joining on the video at the same time...and it just becomes a much more comfortable, more meaningful visit for people."

Rodney was grateful for the virtual consultations, he said "First of all my wife and I could do it together, because of course, medical facilities would not allow individuals to come along. And obviously, my wife and I hearing the information simultaneously, being able to take notes, ask the questions…that really was very very helpful to start out with…and we could do that by zoom which we couldn't do in person."

One year into the trial, Rodney says his treatment has been effective and the cancer is stable. He now enjoys spending time with his grandchild and is looking forward to his upcoming 65th birthday on Monday.