Agent says suspect in 2018 Iowa slaying told her, ‘I did it’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigator says the man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led police and said that he killed her but couldn’t remember how.

Officer Pamela Romero testified Thursday at the first-degree murder trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the fatal stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Romero said that Bahena Rivera told her that he thought Tibbetts was attractive, approached her while she ran and then fought with her after she threatened to call police.

Romero said Bahena Rivera recalled leaving her bloody body in a cornfield, but that he blacked out and couldn't remember how he killed her.