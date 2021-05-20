Skip to Content

Wabasha County drowning victim identified

WABASHA, Minn. (WXOW) - Wabasha County authorities have identified the man who drowned in the Weaver Bottoms earlier this week.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said that 89-year-old Victor Dale Grabau died Monday near Weaver while in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.

The sheriff's office was called out Monday evening for a report of an unoccupied motorized fishing boat going around in circles.

Grabau's body was found in the water nearby.

