West Salem secures a win in late innings.

WEST SALEM, Wis.(WXOW)- 7-1 West Salem hosting Westby Tonight.

Westby was off to an early start in the first. Cale Griffin finds an opening near center field and drives in two rbi's to put Westby on the board.

Then Westby's Austin Nundahl hits it to the corner driving in Andrew Knutson to put Westby up 4-0.

West Salem comes back though with a hit by Cj McConkey. Westby thinks they have the easy out at second, but an error sends Chris Calico to third and sets up some runs.

West Salem goes on to have 4 runs in the 7th and a game winning hit by Brian McConkey to win 7-6.