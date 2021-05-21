5 feared dead in Fiji after reports of violence on tuna boat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities fear for the lives of five crew members who leapt from their fishing boat near Fiji earlier this week after alleged violence on board. A sixth person who abandoned the vessel was found alive Thursday aboard an overturned life raft while two more people who had remained aboard the fishing boat were due to be picked up a military patrol boat. The Fiji navy said it was working with police to sort through the series of events that had occurred aboard the Tiro II, a longline tuna boat.