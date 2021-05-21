A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots. It’s part of the administration’s push to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. The White House says apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves. These include badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots to help meet its goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4.