Alabama city throws ‘Tardy Gras’ parade as pandemic ebbs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s port city of Mobile is putting on a Mardi Gras-style parade that will feel at least a little like the Carnival celebrations that were canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic. Plastic beads and other trinkets will fly as nearly 30 floats from Mardi Gras groups snake through downtown Mobile on Friday night. Tens of thousands of people are expected in a county and state where only about a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated. Health officials are urging personal responsibility. The parade marks the commissioning of the Navy’s new ship USS Mobile, a shallow-water combat vessel manufactured in Mobile.