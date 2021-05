ONALASKA,Wis.(WXOW)- Onalaska hosting Central in a MVC matchup.

Starting off, Central gets a wild pitch that brings in Jack Rodgers. Central goes up 2-0.

Central builds on that lead with a sacrifice hit by Rodgers. The hit drives in Hunter Hess and Central stays strong.

Onalaska tries to rally back though, Mason Manglitz hits it past the second baseman bringing in Maddox Hoff.

That run wasn't enough for Onalaska though. Central wins 4-1.