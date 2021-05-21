Another day of much-needed rainfall before a quick-drying period

Grab the umbrella out the door as it’s another day filled with scattered showers. The low-level jet overnight centered over central Minnesota with heavier rainfall. Yet, there is still plenty of rainfall head for the region.

With scattered showers today, humidity continues to build with highs nearing the 80s. It will also be slightly breezy today with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

This afternoon there is a threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. The main threat will be gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The chance for storms will arrive after 12 pm.

Saturday is drying out for even warmer and more humid conditions. Areas of sunshine will bring temperatures up to nearly 90 degrees. The dense moisture field will make it feel even warmer. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the heat.

It’s back to the wet weather by Sunday. Another broken pattern of showers and thunderstorms will last through Wednesday. The heat and humidity will continue as well so keep the air conditioning running.

Stay safe!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett