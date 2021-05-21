Aquinas overcomes early deficit to defeat Logan, 11-5

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas traveled to Logan to face the Rangers in a softball matchup on Friday afternoon.

Logan jumped out to a 4-run lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a home run from Jazzy Davis. Aquinas needed to respond, and they did just that.

Aquinas' Alaina Bagniefski hit a line drive to left field to drive in two runs, bringing the Ranger lead to just one. Then Elie Klar hit a line drive up the middle to drive in the tying run.

The Blugolds tacked on 7 more runs in the coming innings to defeat the Rangers, 11-5.

Aquinas' Alexa Neumeister went 3 for 4 with a HR and 3 RBIs.

Logan's Jazzy Davis went 4 for 4 with a HR and 3 RBIs.