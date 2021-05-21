BINGO program encourages La Crosse students to read this summer

LA CROSSE. Wis. (WXOW) - Logan and Central High School English teachers Kim Butterfield and Alysha Feldkamp reinvented the advanced placement (AP) English language and composition summer assignment to encourage students to read.

Feldkamp has been an English teacher at Logan High School for ten years. She explained that every year there is a summer assignment when it comes to AP classes. However, due to the pandemic, the summer homework was taken away last year because they knew kids were at a different place in their lives.

At the end of this school year, Feldkamp said she had a conversation with Kim Butterfield, an English teacher at Central High School. Knowing it was another untraditional summer, they decided to take advantage of it and tried something new.

They applied for a grant through the district and received funds to put their new idea together. Feldkamp said after brainstorming, they came up with the idea to use BINGO to encourage the students to read or do different reading tasks.

The students get all summer to work towards BINGO and in the fall, when they return, they will get to buy a book if they get BINGO. Feldkamp said the board doesn't have specific titles of books but it has specific categories.

"It's different categories that encourage them to read outside of what they traditionally would but it's also not so strict in structure that they are limited to like ten different titles and they must read those. So, they still get some choice and some flexibility in it as well," said Feldkamp.

She explained it's important that kids keep up their reading over the summer especially when going into an advanced placement class which makes this new program even more crucial.

"Practicing those skills in a less structured and intense way is a good way for them to be ready to come into their first class where they can earn college credit for a high school English class," said Feldkamp.

She said their hope is that it motivates the kids because they aren't given a specific assignment that they have to read, rather they have some freedom. Feldkamp said she hopes kids come back eager and ready to learn in the fall after their new summer reading program.