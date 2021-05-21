Community activist cited by police for solicitation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A current member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council is issued a municipal citation for solicitation of a prostitute.

The citation for Solicitation Prostitute/Prostitution Prohibition was issued by La Crosse Police to Keonte R. Turner of La Crosse on May 10.

Turner is a member of the CJMC and former member of the La Crosse School Board. He also ran in April's elections for La Crosse City Council.

Investigation reports obtained by WXOW through a records request to La Crosse Police show that the woman involved in the incident came to police in late January as the victim of a scam. It involved threats to her and her family if she didn't pay. When she didn't have the money to pay in January, a friend connected her with a man who set up a profile in an online app that allowed them to chat and meet other people.

The police reports said that in the two encounters she had, men paid her money to engage in sexual acts.

One of the men was later identified by police as Turner. The reports detail he was identified through phone records and surveillance cameras located in a Kwik Trip at the date and time, January 12, 2021, that the woman told police she and Turner were together. The surveillance cameras show a man police said they believed was Turner going into the Kwik Trip, withdrawing cash from an ATM, then leaving the store.

The woman said that they left the south side Kwik Trip, drove to a nearby dead end street with no lighting, and had sex.

When La Crosse Police determined that Turner was involved, investigators turned over their work to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

A La Crosse Police report dated May 10 showed that police were told on May 7 that the Vernon County District Attorney's Office reviewed the information and recommended that Turner be issued a municipal ordinance citation for prostitution prohibited. The information was also reviewed by the City of La Crosse Attorney's Office which concurred with Vernon County's recommendation.

La Crosse Police then interviewed Turner at the department on May 10. From the report:

I provided Turner with a brief description of this investigation. I presented him with still photos from the Kwik Trip at 4828 Mormon Coulee Road showing him entering the store and accessing the ATM. Turner said he

couldn’t remember specifically what he was doing there on that particular evening but denied soliciting a prostitute. Turner denied ever going on the website Skip the Games (app) or paying for sex.

The report said that after giving Turner information on how to file an open records request, police issued the $313 citation to Turner. A municipal court date of June 9 at 8:30 a.m. is listed on the citation, but it is not a mandatory court appearance.