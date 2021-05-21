Cuba closes airport exchanges as black market dollar booms

HAVANA (AP) — People leaving Cuba can no longer change their local bills back into dollars, euros or other other hard currency at the official exchange rate. The government this week closed the airport departure lounge exchange booths that had allowed travelers to change up to $300 at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos to the dollar. That’s about double the black market rate inside the country. That gives outbound visitors little option but to spend the pesos they’d bought before leaving the country. The state’s Cadeca exchange company said the measure was due to a drastic drop in tourism during the pandemic and the resulting lack of hard currency.