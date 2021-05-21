Cyprus asks EU to prevent migrant boat departures from Syria

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has asked the European Union to act swiftly to stop boats loaded with migrants from leaving Syria’s port of Tartus, saying the east Mediterranean island nation is saturated and can’t take in any more. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Friday that EU member Cyprus is in a “state of emergency” because smugglers’ boats have arrived daily from Syria over the past week, causing migrant reception centers to overflow. He didn’t say how he expected the EU to thwart migrant boat departures from Syria, but he insisted that the “capabilities are there.”