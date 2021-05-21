Ethiopia charges 28 soldiers with killings in Tigray region

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s attorney general’s office says that military prosecutors have pressed charges against 28 soldiers suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region. The statement by the attorney general’s office also said that three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and 25 others are charged with rape and other forms of sexual violence. According to local authorities and aid groups, the six-month-old Tigray conflict has caused the deaths of thousands of people and atrocities including rape, extrajudicial killings, and forced evictions. The statement by the attorney general’s office also confirmed reports of two massacres in Tigray.