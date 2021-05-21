EXPLAINER: What was the outcome of the latest Gaza war?

JERUSALEM (AP) — A cease-fire has taken effect after 11 days of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that was ignited by protests and clashes in Jerusalem. Palestinians claimed victory but face the daunting task of rebuilding Gaza. Israel says it degraded Hamas’ military infrastructure but it was unable to stop militant rocket fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism for ending the operation too early as talks on forming a new government are set to resume. And the U.S. has been dragged back into the dispiriting role of Mideast mediator. None of the underlying issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been addressed.