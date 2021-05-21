Fires destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark site in Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a cabin built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames Thursday evening at the Falls of the Ohio State Park. He tells The Courier-Journal the cabin’s roof collapsed and only a portion of the exterior remains standing. The cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site just north of Louisville, Kentucky, was built in 2001 with the same dimensions as the home where Clark lived from 1803 to 1809.