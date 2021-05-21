Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Korean War veteran from Cassville

MADISON (WKOW) — Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 25 in honor of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine of Cassville.

Valentine was assigned to the Army’s Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was reported missing in action on December 6, 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Valentine was presumed dead in 1954.

His remains were discovered in August of 2018 and were identified on March 16, 2021.

On the day the flags will honor Valentine, he will be buried with full military honors at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville.