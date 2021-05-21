HBO revives ‘In Treatment’ with Uzo Aduba looking for truth

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten years after the drama “In Treatment” signed off, the HBO show is back with a group of new patients and a new therapist, but a similar theme. Physician heal thyself. Uzo Aduba takes over from Gabriel Byrne as the psychotherapist at the center of the show, now playing buttoned-down Dr. Brooke Taylor with a thriving practice but a whole lot of personal demons. The show has traded the previous episodes’ Brooklyn brownstone for a chic and immaculate home in an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles. Shot during the pandemic, it incorporates social distancing and sets all the therapy sessions inside the home of Aduba’s character.