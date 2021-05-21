‘Head lesbian,’ singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in a 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt that read “The Future is Female,” has died. Alix Dobkin of Woodstock, New York, was 80. An early leader in the music scene for lesbians and women, she passed away in her home from a brain aneurysm and stroke. In 1973, Dobkin formed the group Lavender Jane and published the first album made entirely by women. Dobkin was an early leader and mainstay of Women’s Music, a genre made by, for and about women. The genre fostered a whole network of publications, recording labels, venues and festivals starting in the 1970s.