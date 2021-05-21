Judge weighing disorderly conduct count against former mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is expected to decide within weeks whether to drop a disorderly conduct charge against a former central Minnesota mayor who allegedly yelled at police during a traffic stop. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Fred Heidmann began yelling at officers who stopped a car on State Highway 71 in August. Heidmann as the mayor of Nisswa at the time. The confrontation escalated until officers handcuffed him. Heidmann lost his re-election bid in November. Now he’s arguing that the arrest violated his free speech rights. Crow Wing County Judge Kristine DeMay is expected to rule on whether to dismiss the case in June.