Local EMTs reflect on their jobs for EMS week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local EMTs at Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance reflect on the challenges of their jobs and the last year during EMS week.

Loren Mitchell said he got into the career field because his family has all been in EMS. He said his father pushing him into this line of work is the best thing he could have done for him. Before coming to La Crosse, he worked for a small service in Iowa.

"Coming up here there are a lot more unique things. You're a lot busier and it's a lot more uncertainty of what you're going to get into for the day," said Mitchell.

He said day-to-day challenges vary.

"You never know what you're going to get into. It could be something real easy or something that you need to think about, work fast, and get things done in a timely manner," said Mitchell.

In the 12 years he has been in EMS, the last year he said has been one of the hardest.

"We've had to do a lot of masking up, gowning up," said Mitchell. "They call them high risk calls. We go in, we are completely masked up and gowned up, we go in and patients can't hear what we are trying to talk to them about. It makes it really hard to talk to patients when we are wearing all the masks."

While many people watch TV shows and think they know what EMS jobs are like, Mitchell said in reality, it's very different.

"They portray it to be a lot more interesting than it could be," said Mitchell.

Nathan Hanson, EMT at Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, first pursued a career in criminal justice but then decided he wanted to do more. For nine years now he has been working at Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. He said this new career is a lot more unpredictable.

"In my other careers, we know what we have to do prior to heading out the door. This one we get 'Hey, we have a code on this street,' and we kind of know what we have to do but we don't know what we are walking into until we get there," said Hanson.

He said their job is to control chaos. When he first started as an EMT, Hanson said there was a great aspect of fear. He explained that he felt a huge sense of urgency to help these people quickly. Now, he has more of a sense of calmness.

"This is their emergency, this isn't ours. We have to help them calm down. A lot of times just our presence you can see that the people realize they have help and things slow down," said Hanson.

He said the calls they get in the La Crosse area differ but they see a lot of drug overdoses as well as calls from the universities. Hanson said the sense of helping people is what drives him every day. He said he wants people to know one thing.

"When you're driving and you see an ambulance coming up behind you, that's someone's life. Pull off to the side, pull off to the right if you can safely," said Hanson.