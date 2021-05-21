May 22 marks 10th anniversary of La Crosse tornado

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday is the tenth anniversary of a tornado that struck La Crosse.

On Sunday, May 22, 2011, as severe storms and a series of tornadoes moved through the region, one of those tornadoes hit the city.

The EF-2 tornado packed winds of 120 miles an hour. It began shortly after 4 p.m near Hokah, crossed the Mississippi River, then struck homes and businesses on the south side of La Crosse. By the time it ended 23 minutes later, it had blown roofs off of homes, knocked down others, and uprooted dozens of trees.

It was even captured on video by an MTU bus on its route.

Miraculously, no one was killed or injured seriously as a result of the tornado.

It was the first time a tornado struck in the city since July 1966.

Video from a camera aboard an MTU bus that captured the tornado on May 22, 2011.

