Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FNIDEQ, Morocco (AP) — An extraordinary surge of migrants seeking to leave Morocco for Spain this week has left a border town suffering under the strain. More than 8,000 people sought to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta amid a diplomatic spat between the two countries, and more than half were forced back into Morocco. Now, those who failed to make it are sleeping in parks or outside mosques in the town of Fnideq, some of them begging for food. That has strained the already-limited resources of the Moroccan town that is overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Human rights groups and opposition lawmakers accuse the Moroccan government of using migrants as pawns instead of resolving their problems.