NATO to continue Afghan troop training after leaving country

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work there in coming months. Stoltenberg says NATO is “opening a new chapter” as it leaves conflict-torn Afghanistan, where it was initially involved in combat security operations and more recently military training. He did not say where the special forces training will take place. Stoltenberg also said Friday that NATO would pay for “services” to help keep Kabul’s airport open. It’s the main international gateway to Afghanistan. NATO is set to end its work in the country by September.