Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it’s going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games, but they lead the best-of-seven matchup 2-1 heading into Game 4 in Tampa, Florida. The Panthers rallied from a 5-3, third-period deficit to a 6-5 overtime win in Game 3.