Roman Kent, who urged world to remember the Holocaust, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Roman Kent, who helped make sure the world never forgot the horrors of the Holocaust, has died. He was 92. His daughter told The New York Times her father, who was a Holocaust survivor, died Friday at his Manhattan home. Kent was the chairman of the American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants, which documents the lives of survivors and works with educators. He also helped negotiate monetary settlements for survivors while on the board of the Conference of Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. Born in Poland, Kent was a teen when he was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944.