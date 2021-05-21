St. Cloud police arrest man brandishing hatchet

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Cloud have arrested a man who threatened officers with a hatchet. The police department said in a news release the incident began around 11:30 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a report of a dispute between a man and a woman on the city’s west side. The 25-year-old man fled when officers arrived and a chase ensued through the neighborhood. He threatened officers with the hatchet several times during the pursuit before officers cornered him in an alley and took him into custody. He was jailed on suspicion of assault, making violent threats, fleeing police and property damage.