Students say farewell to school year and retiring teacher with annual circus

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Kindergartners at Crucifixion Catholic School in La Crescent hosted an end-of-the-year circus on Friday afternoon. It was the final circus for Kindergarten teacher Janine Ausdemore.

The students performed a wide range of tricks dressed as lions, tigers, and rabbits. Student-selected stunts featured "wheelies" on scooters and walking a tight rope twenty feet in the air. Not to worry, that's where the imagination kicked in.

Janine Ausdemore, or "Mrs. A.", called the students "brilliant" for selecting their own performances.

It is the final circus for Janine Ausdemore as well, she will be retiring after 35+ years of teaching.

When reflecting on her departure, Ausdemore said, "It's hard, it's bittersweet. I love what I do and it's going to be very hard to say goodbye."

The last fifteen years were spent at Crucifixion Catholic School as the Kindergarten teacher. Ausdemore, originally from Omaha, Nebraska, instructed clowning in her hometown as well as in Minneapolis.