Tired Twins shrug off travel, blast Indians 10-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Twins didn’t play tired. Max Kepler and rookie Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs apiece when Minnesota erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning and the Twins shook off a couple long days of cross-country travel by pounding the Cleveland Indians 10-0. The Twins didn’t arrive in Cleveland until 4:30 a.m. after they flew to California following a home game to play and split a doubleheader in Anaheim on Thursday. But they hardly showed any signs of fatigue and looked wide awake in winning the series opener. Randy Dobnak allowed just three hits in six innings and won his first start this season.