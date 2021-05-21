UN launches hotlines after sex abuse allegations in Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian agency is calling for heavy punishments for those who committed sexual abuse during the Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo. Diego Zorrilla, deputy coordinator in Congo of the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the agency has launched a hotline to receive complaints from victims. The move comes following a series of media investigations, including one by The Associated Press. Meanwhile, an independent commission that is also investigating sex abuse allegations plans to publish its findings on Aug. 31.