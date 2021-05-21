Walk-off West Salem strikes again, defeats Viroqua in bottom of the 7th

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a battle atop the Coulee Conference between West Salem and Viroqua on Friday evening. The Panthers 8-1 in conference, Viroqua 6-0.

Viroqua maintained a lead through most of the game before it became a rollercoaster in the final two innings. Viroqua led 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, when Chris Calico led off with a triple. He was later driven in to make it 5-4 Hawks.

Then in the top of the seventh, Viroqua looked for insurance runs. Kamden Oliver hit a rocket into left field which was two feet shy of being a 2-run HR. Instead, the Blackhawks drove in one insurance run before the Panthers capitalized on base running errors to achieve a double play.

Bottom of the seventh, Panthers needed two runs to tie, three to win. The first batter reached on a single. The second batter reached on a single. The third batter reached on a bunt down the third baseline. The fourth batter struck out. Then Zach Hutchinson hit a grounder up the middle to drive in two runs to tie it.

With the winning run on second, Chris Calico launched a ball over the Center Fielder's head to score Isaac Olson on a play at the plate.

Panthers win by walk-off for the second night in a row, 7-6.

West Salem's Chris Calico went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and had the game-winning hit.

Viroqua's Kamden Oliver went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 1 HR. Oliver missed a second home run by a couple feet.