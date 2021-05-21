Weekend heat and humidity

More clouds Friday

Southerly winds have continued in the area and will bring a few t-storms early tonight. Highs today were stuck in the 70s, but warmer weather is on the way.

Saturday warmth…

Drier weekend weather will include partly cloudy skies on Saturday and that will allow highs to soar into the middle to upper 80s. The dry weather is just temporary with rain chances increasing for Sunday.

Sunday t-storms…

A new frontal boundary will set up east to west just north of the La Crosse area, and it could trigger showers and t-storms. We will be monitoring for any threat of hail and high winds. Highs should still reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. More t-storms will likely follow into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues. Oak and total tree counts will rise a bit for the next couple of days. Pine tree pollens will be low but on the rise over the next several days.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden