A.B.C., TimeOut Tavern host “Best of the Fests” fundraiser

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - Ability Building Community and Schmitty's TimeOut Tavern hosted the annual "Best of the Fest" fundraiser with music from Jacked Up.

The event ran from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It featured exhibits Applefest, Countryfest, Irishfest, Oktoberfest, Riverfest, Rockfest, and Weinerfest. Additionally, the fest celebrated the 65th anniversary of A.B.C.

Ability Building Community, or A.B.C., provides employment opportunities to members of the communities with disabilities. Through annual fundraisers, ABC raises an average of around $30,000 each year.

"Great food, great beer," said event-goer, Mike Colleran, "I've been talking with some good people down here, it's for a good cause."

If you missed today's event and would like to support Ability Building Community, donation information can be found here.