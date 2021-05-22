Aquinas holds graduation ceremony at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas High School held their graduation ceremony at the La Crosse Center on Saturday, as they honored their seniors moving on to the next stage of their lives.

74 students were dressed in yellow and navy blue robes, all patiently waiting to hear their names called and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Family members gathered in the stands as they cheered on their loved ones celebrating graduation.

The class had five valedictorians, Seth Capelli, Sophia Cowgill, Greta Moseng, Ella Reichenbacher, and Matt Reuteman. They also had one salutatorian, Monica Bowen.

Kevin Schreiner, Dean of Students, said they wish the best for this year's graduating class of students.

"They have gone through a lot. They have seen a lot of changes in the last year and a half. Some that have been challenging, some that they have met head on, and have tackled with grace and understanding," said Schreiner.

He said his hope is that these challenges they've faced have prepared them better for what they will face in the future.

"We hope we have given them some tools that they can take forward," said Schreiner. "We hope their time here at Aquinas has prepared them well."

He said the school is so grateful for everyone's support and the hard work the staff and students have put in to make the last year happen in unpredictable times. Schreiner hopes that every student has made at least one connection with a faculty member or a coach that they will cherish for a long time.