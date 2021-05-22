As temperatures rise, health officials warn residents to watch out for ticks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As many begin to enjoy the warm spring weather, this time of year also marks the start of tick season.

According to officials, recent data shows the number of ticks in Wisconsin and Minnesota has been on the rise. Jonathan Oliver, an Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota's School of Health, believes this could be caused in part by warmer year-round temperatures.

Oliver stated that although there are many different kinds of ticks, residents in this region should be on the look out for a few specific species.

"In Wisconsin you also have lone star ticks, which can also potentially transmit disease, but by far the most concerning is the deer tick," said Oliver.

According to Oliver, deer ticks thrive in wooded or forested areas, especially during times of humidity. These ticks have proven to be especially dangerous for individuals, as they carry harmful bacteria and illnesses, including Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis.

Oliver said during these warmer months, preventing tick bites is key, as it is much easier to avoid any possible diseases than to cure them. To do this, community members can take a variety of precautions, including wearing long pants, using insect repellant, and conducting daily tick checks.

Additionally, Oliver pointed out the importance of parents helping their children stay safe from ticks, as they may struggle to check themselves for the insects. If individuals do find a tick on themselves, Oliver advised they carefully remove it with a tweezers.

When doing so, community members should be sure to avoid crushing any part of the tick's body into their skin. Although many may be tired of talking about diseases after the past year, Oliver warns residents in the region that it is critical they stay vigilant.

"People, you know especially after this last year everyone's so sick of hearing about diseases, but this is one that you know people in Wisconsin and Minnesota have to you know live with every year," said Oliver.