Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic want North Macedonia in EU

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministers of Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have voiced unanimous support for North Macedonia and Albania to start membership talks with European Union. The three arrived in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, on Saturday to offer their backing for EU accession talks scheduled for June. Bulgaria refused last year to approve the EU’s membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, effectively blocking membership talks with its smaller Balkan neighbor. Bulgaria wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to stamp out allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. The government in Skopje says the Macedonian identity and language are not open to discussion.