Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dua Lipa is blasting the organization which paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians. She says it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” In the ad, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for.