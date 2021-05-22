Huskies build an early lead against Central and don’t look back

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- A battle of the directions as La Crosse Central takes on Eau Claire North at Copeland Park.

Starting off, Eau Claire's Cole Bakkum gets a hit to left field. That hit brings in the second run for the Huskies.

Huskies stay strong with a sacrifice to right field by Gabe Richardson. That drives in Andrew Milner and Eau Claire goes up 4-0 in the second inning.

Then a passed ball for Central brings in Andrew Johnson from third. Central gets on the board, but it wouldn't be enough.

Eau Claire North wins 12-9 in game one and 17-10 in game two of the doubleheader.