Korean War soldier’s remains returned to Cassville

CASSVILLE (WKOW) — The remains of an Army sergeant who died during the Korean War are back in his home state.

A procession led by VetsRoll, Inc. guided the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Valentine from O’Hare Airport in Chicago to Cassville on Friday.

People lined the streets as the procession drove through Cuba City, Potosi, Lancaster and other parts of Grant County before it arrived in Cassville, where Valentine is from.

Valentine was reported missing in action in 1950 and presumed dead in 1954. His remains were discovered in 2018 and were positively identified in March of 2021.

Valentine will be buried in Cassville on Monday. Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor Valentine that day.