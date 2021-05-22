La Crescent Pool opens for the season

La Crescent, Mn.(WXOW)- Looking for a fun way to beat the summer heat and enjoy some fun?

The La Crescent Pool is open for the season and operates at full capacity. The pool offers t wo 33 foot slides, a 14 foot high climbing wall, and diving boards.

Last year the pool operated at 50% capacity and only allowed residents of the La Crescent School District to utilize the pool. This year however the pool is open to out of state residents as well.

The cost is $3 for city or township of La Crescent residents and $4 for non residents. Additionally pool memberships are available this year.

For the first few weeks in operation the pool will have adjusted hours due to limited staff, those hours can be found below:

May 22nd, May 23rd:

Open Swim 1:00 – 5:00

Adult Swim 5:00 – 6:00

Open Swim 6:00 – 8:00

May 24th – May 28th:

Open Swim 3:00 – 5:00

Adult Swim 5:00 – 6:00

Open Swim 6:00 – 8:00

May 29th, 30th:

Open Swim 1:00 – 5:00

Adult Swim 5:00 – 6:00

Open Swim 6:00 – 8:00

May 31st – June 4th:

Open Swim 1:00 – 5:00

Adult Swim 5:00 – 6:00

Open Swim 6:00 – 8:00

Adult Lap Swim

Monday-Friday Mornings: 6:00-8:00 a.m.

**May 22 – June 6 NO a.m. swim

**May 22 – June 6 NO a.m. swim Monday-Sunday Evenings: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Monday and Wednesday Evenings: 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Adult lap swim & Log Rolling

Adult lap swim & Log Rolling Tuesday and Thursday Evenings: 8:00-9:00 p.m. (Adult lap swim & Water Aerobics)

Swim Lessons

Monday-Friday

8:00 to 11:10 a.m.

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Swim Team10:

Monday-Friday

11:20-1:00 p.m.

Call for more info

For more information on the pool, you can visit their website, or call (507) 895-2595