Navy League and City of La Crosse honor and recognize Maritime Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Mitch Reynolds joined the Navy League in Riverside Park on Saturday afternoon to honor and recognize Maritime Day with a proclamation.

National Maritime Day is a holiday that was created by Congress in 1933. It is observed on May 22 and it was created to recognize the Maritime industry.

"We are here today to recognize not only the Maritime industry not only nationally but especially on the Mississippi River specifically here in La Crosse," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

He said at one point, La Crosse was one of the largest ports in the U.S.

"La Crosse metropolitan area is still one of the ten largest metropolitan areas on the Mississippi River and certainly the largest port on Wisconsin's western coast," said Reynolds.

Mayor Reynolds explained that shipping is greatly significant here in La Crosse.

"One barge can haul as many as 18 rail cars or about 60 semi trailers," said Reynolds. "So when you think about that, a typical tow with 15 barges, that's about 216 rail cars and about 1,000 trucks."

Not only can they ship more on the river, but he said it is also more efficient and better for the environment, which is why honoring Maritime Day is so important.

Mayor Reynolds said the barge industry is also much safer than railroads or trucking.

"For every injury in the barge industry, there are approximately 95 in the rail industry and over 1600 associated with shipping by truck so really no more safe way, no more efficient way to move materials up and down the Mississippi," said Reynolds.

He explained that 60 percent of all grain exported from the U.S. is shipped down the Mississippi River and you see the barges going up and down all the time.

In honor of Maritime Day, Mayor Reynolds issued a proclamation to recognize and appreciate the dedication of all people in Maritime services.

Sam Bernhardt, President of the Navy League La Crosse, said just walking by the Mississippi River, many people don't realize just how important the waterways are to their lives. If there is a construction project being done, the materials most likely came from barge.

"Things that you enjoy in everyday life that you have no idea where it came from, it probably came from a barge," said Bernhardt.

Many don't realize how crucial the waterways and Maritime Day are to their everyday lives, which is why recognizing it every year is crucial.