New ranking lists UW hospitals among the best in the nation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- New rankings deem UW-Health and the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics as some of the best in the nation for not overusing low-value tests and procedures.

Earlier this month, nonpartisan healthcare company Lown Institute awarded the Wisconsin hospitals with a top rankings in a variety of categories. These included the following:

#1 Hospital in Wisconsin for avoiding overuse

#1 Hospital nationally for avoiding overuse of hysterectomies for benign conditions

Top 10 national major teaching hospital at avoiding overuse (#9)

Top 20 Hospitals in the country at avoiding overuse (#19)

The institute defines overuse as "the delivery of tests and procedures that provide little or no clinical benefit, are unlikely to have an impact on clinician decisions, increase health care spending without improving health outcomes, or risk patient harm in excess of potential benefits."

The ranking is the first of its kind to apply this criteria to over 3,000 hospitals around the U.S. According to recent data, overuse contributes to anywhere between $75.7 to $101.2 billion in wasted U.S. health care spending annually.

Additionally, officials also found that more than 1 million tests and procedures performed on Medicare patients from 2016 to 2018 met the Institute's criteria for overuse.

UW Health chief medical officer Dr. Aimee Becker said the hospital takes great pride in providing patients with the best possible care.

“At UW Health, that means recognizing that ordering more tests and procedures is not always congruent with optimal care or the best outcomes," said Becker. "Our ranking on the issue is evidence that we are providing the right care for our patients, all while being good stewards of public healthcare dollars.”