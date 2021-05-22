Northern Wisconsin Muskie Opener Approaches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wisconsin fishing season is in full swing, but anglers hoping to visit one of the northern lakes to land a trophy Muskie will have to wait a bit longer.

While anglers in the southern region can already catch the fish, the season in the fish in the Muskie rich waters of northern Wisconsin are still off limits until May 29th.

Aaron Cole, a DNR fisheries biologist, said the Muskie numbers look good and larger fish have been bagged in recent years so it should be a good season for anglers.

The warmer weather is also raising the temperature on the state's waters into the mid to upper 60's, which should make the Muskie more active.

Since the DNR manages each lake differently, Cole said those who will venture out would be wise to research the lake they want to fish to determine if it's designed to make it easier to catch a Muskie or to reel in a bigger trophy fish.

According to Cloe, "There's lakes that are managed for higher density and are considered an action water where anglers are able to go out and find a place to catch a Muskie."

"We also have our trophy waters. We manage those at a much lower density," said Cole. "Anglers could expect much lower catch rates but your chances of catching a much larger fish are greater."

Cole stated for those looking to land, one of the coveted fish should target some of the warmest areas of the lake, shallow areas and protective bays.