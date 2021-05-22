Royall Girls, New Lisbon Boys win team titles at Cashton Invite

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Cashton Track and Field Invite hosted at the Cashton Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Cashton's Annie Schreier won the girls shot put with a 36 foot throw.

The Brookwood Girls won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:54.

Royall Girls defeated Cashton Girls by 1 point to claim first place team honors.

Full Girls' Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/cash_21g.pdf

Full Boys' Results: http://www.accuracetiming.com/results/2021/cash_21b.pdf