Scattered storms return Sunday, a few potentially severe

It was a nice Saturday once the clouds parted and the sunshine pushed temperatures into the mid to low 80s. The humidity didn't waiver either, which will allow us to tap into that moisture for Sunday.

Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 60s. An approaching cold front will kick up showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. Dew points will stay in the 60s and it will feel humid.

Clouds take over early with a few isolated showers Sunday morning. The best chance at scattered storms will come around midday, with the chance for stronger storms to roll in by mid afternoon.

A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms has been issued for parts of western Wisconsin. Large hail and strong straight line winds gusts will be the main threats.

Storms will start to wrap up late Sunday, but we'll only get a short break the first half of Monday before another round rolls through.

The severe threat Monday is over in Minnesota, but we'll wait for updates Sunday to see if that threat shifts east.

Next week will start active, but a much cooler pattern sets up the second half of the week.