Sparta stuns West Salem, Stuessel records 15 strikeouts

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sparta hosted West Salem in Saturday morning baseball action. West Salem looked for their third, final inning win in as many days.

The score was 2-2 heading into the sixth inning. West Salem needed a spark offensively, but the man on the mound disagreed. Brett Stuessel struck out the side.

Then in the bottom half of the sixth, it was Sparta's turn to break the tie. J.D. Olson, with two outs, launched the ball into deep, right field to drive in Colby Barry for the go-ahead run.

Then Brett Stuessel returned to the mound, hoping to prevent West Salem from achieving their third-straight, final inning win. Stuessel struck out the first two batters.

West Salem's Chris Calico singled to left before Sparta recorded the final out. Stuessel struck out five of the last six Panther batters. Sparta defeats West Salem, 3-2.

Brett Stuessel final stat line: 7.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, 1 walk, and 15 strikeouts.