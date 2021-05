FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has another Florida state baseball championship to celebrate. The school from Parkland, Florida — with a roster that includes some players who were at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, when a shooter took the lives of 17 students, teachers and staff — won the Class 7A state crown on Saturday by defeating Spruce Creek High 5-1.