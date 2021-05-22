UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency has opened an exhibit detailing plans to restore multicultural landmarks in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The exhibit is on the sidelines of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition that opened Saturday in Venice after a one-year pandemic delay under the title: “How will we live together?” The Venice Biennale’s central question resonates in particular in Iraq. During the Islamic State group’s 36-month occupation of Mosul, 80% of the old city’s monuments were destroyed. An international jury last month chose a project by Egyptian architects to rebuild Mosul’s Al-Nouri Mosque, its famous minaret and the two churches.